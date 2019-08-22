Atmos Energy (ATO) to pay $0.53 on Sep 9, 2019; INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (IMQCF) SI Increased By 32.59%

Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:ATO) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Atmos Energy Corp’s current price of $111.08 translates into 0.47% yield. Atmos Energy Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 334,529 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SOCIMI SA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) had an increase of 32.59% in short interest. IMQCF’s SI was 532,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.59% from 401,400 shares previously. It closed at $11.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.13 billion. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage divisions. It has a 26.08 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 2.63% above currents $111.08 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13.

Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. operates as a property firm in Spanish real estate sector. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm is involved in the operation and development of buildings; rental of offices; management of shopping centers; and lease and disposal of movable properties primarily in Paris, Madrid, and Barcelona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. and changed its name to Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI, S.A. in August 2017.