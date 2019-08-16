Atmos Energy (ATO) to pay $0.53 on Sep 9, 2019; Biolife Solutions (BLFS)’s Sentiment Is 3.36

Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 37 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased stock positions in Biolife Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 11.07 million shares, up from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Biolife Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 22 New Position: 15.

Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) is expected to pay $0.53 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:ATO) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.53 dividend. Atmos Energy Corp’s current price of $109.37 translates into 0.48% yield. Atmos Energy Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 627,190 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. The company has market cap of $381.75 million. The Company’s products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death. It has a 139.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers HypoThermosol FRS, a hypothermic storage and shipping media product to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses that occur during chilling and re-warming of biologics, intermediate products, and final cell products intended for research and clinical applications; and CryoStor cryopreservation freeze media products, which are designed to mitigate temperature-induced molecular cell stress responses during freezing and thawing.

The stock increased 6.63% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 325,050 shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) has risen 7.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Chain Opportunities; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Expects to Achieve GAAP Operating Profitability for First Time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

More notable recent BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders bullish on BridgeBio in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioLife Solutions to acquire SAVSU Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Sandler Capital Management holds 1.35% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. for 968,073 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 301,682 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.72% invested in the company for 60,750 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.46% in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 522,621 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet Gov Achieves FedRAMP P-ATO – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,950 shares. 3,297 were reported by Umb Bancshares N A Mo. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 28,996 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,873 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 390,100 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 18,992 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 251,540 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 22,187 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 20,565 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Century holds 3.35M shares.