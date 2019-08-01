Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Rose While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Its Holding; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lifted Its Stake by $12.34 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.18. About 386,517 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $149.35. About 4.43 million shares traded or 30.54% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,230 shares to 111,985 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,628 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.92 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 40,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.