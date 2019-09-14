Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Holding; Ami Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Laboratory Amer H Com New (LH) as Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 524,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 435,471 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.97M, down from 960,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 474,918 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (LH) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 106,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 329,122 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.91M, up from 222,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 493,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 118,028 shares to 7.27 million shares, valued at $87.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 266,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37M for 59.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 69,846 shares to 399,074 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc Com by 7,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,451 shares, and cut its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com.

