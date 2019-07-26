Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake Upped by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Maintained by Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 8,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,755 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 11,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 263,704 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 9.63M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 10,235 shares to 101,611 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 6,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,617 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.