Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake Has Lifted by Amarillo National Bank; Aar (AIR) Position Raised by Beach Point Capital Management Lp

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 526,073 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 191,656 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 899 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb holds 0.03% or 4,118 shares in its portfolio. Prtnrs Ag has invested 5.36% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 377,455 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 10.38 million shares. Andra Ap holds 67,400 shares. 4,784 were reported by Bb&T Secs Lc. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1,063 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 5,463 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 15,927 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares to 69,990 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Next-Day Air Star Of The Show As UPS Posts Solid Second Quarter Results – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AAR Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 10,997 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 17,497 shares. Macquarie holds 0% or 36,267 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,047 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Charles Schwab owns 377,359 shares. 43,899 were reported by Rice Hall James & Ltd Co. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 6,842 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 20,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management reported 1,377 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% or 31,791 shares in its portfolio.