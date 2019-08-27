Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose While Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position; Royce Value Trust (RVT) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Cut Its Holding by $524,498

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 40,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 70,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 110,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 18,386 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 11,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 37,967 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 26,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 116,013 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

