Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Upped Stake; Ftb Advisors Position in Cummins (CMI) Upped by $488,270

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 309,565 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 26,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $155.55. About 1.01 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 8.12 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 109 shares. Boys Arnold & Company Inc holds 0.17% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 10,967 shares. Bb&T Ltd reported 4,784 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 987,104 shares. Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 581,988 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 86,792 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 752,350 shares. Creative Planning reported 26,738 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares to 9,887 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,524 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 723 shares to 8,422 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Inc Ftse All (VEU) by 45,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg stated it has 3,413 shares. Scotia Capital has 4,524 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Maryland-based Horan Capital Management has invested 0.22% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.02% or 20,248 shares in its portfolio. Cap Glob Invsts holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 8,831 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 220 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 144 shares. 35,534 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 8,728 were reported by Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Llc. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 20,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 14,201 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Hartford Financial has 0.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,600 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.53% stake.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.