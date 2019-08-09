Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Increased Holding; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Qv Investors Lowered Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 4,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 152,578 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, up from 147,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 420,683 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1093.57. About 159,030 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $536.16 million for 12.58 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.23% or 27,921 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,200 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Franklin Res Incorporated owns 6,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com owns 23,823 shares. Junto Cap Management LP stated it has 2.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,777 shares. Invesco owns 408,746 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,948 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.59% or 5,714 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Scotia Cap stated it has 626 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,628 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.22% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 1,299 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hourglass Capital Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 26,738 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Co owns 1.29M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 337 shares. Clenar Muke Llc reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 545,770 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.03% or 206,659 shares. 400 are held by Numerixs Inv. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated holds 675 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 6,834 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 434,979 shares. 1.26 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy’s (ATO) CEO Mike Haefner on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.