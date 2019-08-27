Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Corvex Management LP Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Lifted by $251.14 Million

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 1.26M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 115,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 759,516 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18M, down from 875,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 771,714 shares traded or 19.76% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares to 432,949 shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 400,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. On Friday, August 9 Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 4,186 shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Releases 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Diamondback (FANG) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Aug 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

