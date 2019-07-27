Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Value Rose While Sfmg Upped Stake by $1.39 Million; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lowered Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $464,721

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 4,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 704,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.20 million, down from 709,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America Update: The Calm Before The Storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

