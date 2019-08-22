Atmos Energy (ATO) Reaches $111.40 52-Week High; Mge Energy (MGEE)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 54 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 49 sold and trimmed positions in Mge Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mge Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) hit a new 52-week high and has $114.74 target or 3.00% above today’s $111.40 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $13.17B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $114.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $395.04 million more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 264,449 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 30.94 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 33,673 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

