Atmos Energy (ATO) Reaches $108.34 52-Week High; Endo International plc (ENDP) Had 3 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9 target in Friday, March 8 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, May 13 to “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10 target in Monday, March 18 report. See Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) latest ratings:

The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) hit a new 52-week high and has $118.09 target or 9.00% above today’s $108.34 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $12.67 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $118.09 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.14 billion more. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 110,961 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 842,423 shares in its portfolio. 2,300 were accumulated by Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability. Whittier Communications owns 41,703 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 8,617 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Boston Advsr owns 6,841 shares. Asset Management holds 0.06% or 33,707 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 561,328 shares. Omers Administration invested in 0.07% or 53,400 shares. Mariner Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Parkside Fincl Bank invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 7,500 shares. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Stifel has 42,193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.67 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.58 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $111 target.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 2.01 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 16/03/2018 – CHIASMA ANNOUNCES POSTER PRESENTATION AT ENDO 2018 ON STUDY DESIGN OF PHASE 3 DOUBLE-BLIND TRIAL EVALUATING ORAL OCTREOTIDE CAPSULES VERSUS PLACEBO IN PATIENTS WITH ACROMEGALY; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 27/04/2018 – ENDO REPORTS DATA FROM PHASE 2B COLLAGENASE STUDY FOR CELLULITE; 12/03/2018 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at ENDO 2018; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: Agreed to Extend Temporary Litigation Stay for Additional 180 Days; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $683.07 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.