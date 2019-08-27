Atmos Energy (ATO) Position Raised by Amarillo National Bank; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Stake in American Express Co (AXP) by $2.81 Million

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 533,266 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 382.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 32,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 6,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.53. About 3.04M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,524 shares. Northstar Group Inc owns 15,376 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.16% or 183,192 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.05% or 2,100 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 20,614 shares. Bluemar Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.59% or 68,020 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 81,855 shares. Private Mgmt Grp Inc reported 299,101 shares. Moreover, Independent Investors has 0.66% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Renaissance Group Inc Lc reported 268,960 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp has 9.37 million shares. Cs Mckee L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,290 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares to 88,478 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 12,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,082 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 1,467 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,275 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

