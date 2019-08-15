Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Stake by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 53,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 76,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.37. About 627,190 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bernzott Capital Advsrs reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Ltd Llc owns 6,541 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 27,929 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Fin Advisory Gp has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4.60 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Js Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 268,572 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 290,504 were accumulated by Madison Inc. Brown Advisory invested in 9.17 million shares or 3.07% of the stock. Central Asset Invs And Mgmt Hldgs (Hk) Limited has 11.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,800 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co accumulated 5.83 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Limited Liability reported 23,460 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aravt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 217,000 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27.51M shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 25,203 shares to 71,251 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 39,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).