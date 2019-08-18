Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Position; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut Stake

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 80 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.86 million, down from 86 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 773,446 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Starr Co holds 0.08% or 1,833 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 109 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 55,243 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 1.27 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 545,770 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 561,328 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 23,614 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Communication Of Vermont stated it has 32,143 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Lc holds 0.09% or 7,500 shares. Hl Svcs reported 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lord Abbett & Commerce Limited Liability Com invested in 104,300 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 469 shares in its portfolio.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,574 shares to 30,093 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,197 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,500 shares to 50,374 shares, valued at $8.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 15 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 242,566 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company holds 0.1% or 13,772 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 132,100 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 10,656 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.65% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mississippi-based Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has invested 0.29% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 2,088 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd owns 860 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 72,893 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,174 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 16,277 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 0.02% or 7,098 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Company Dc holds 0.1% or 3,633 shares.