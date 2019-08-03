Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Valuation Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Cut Stake; Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined While Voloridge Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 6,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 125,521 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 131,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 607,023 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,344 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 419 shares. 720 were accumulated by Field And Main Comml Bank. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,998 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 22,175 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 7,500 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 25,124 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Inc stated it has 3,669 shares. De Burlo Gru stated it has 0.4% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 28,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Limited reported 1.29 million shares stake. 4,360 were accumulated by Bath Savings. Jennison Associate Ltd Company reported 641,901 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares to 66,970 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.72 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 10,690 shares to 31,863 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 38,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,669 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Prns Ltd stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Welch & Forbes Lc reported 0.24% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,367 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,544 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.24% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,497 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp invested in 266,133 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 0.75% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,707 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 798,455 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 16,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New York-based Senator Gp Lp has invested 2.27% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 43,488 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd Liability. 1,740 are owned by Haverford Trust Company. Adage Cap Partners Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,567 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).