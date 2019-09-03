Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Valuation Rose While Amarillo National Bank Lifted Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Has Trimmed by $344,612 Its Holding

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 625,359 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $183.13 million for 37.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 511 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability owns 2,120 shares. 39,924 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Lc. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company invested in 75,456 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 285 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 169,099 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0.17% stake. 31,784 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Alyeska LP accumulated 756,282 shares or 1.07% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.2% or 4,631 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, a New York-based fund reported 9.14M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 755,463 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 14,476 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Com holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 6,169 shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,372 shares to 121,159 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 71,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Com accumulated 484,184 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 106,120 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 23,614 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 12,256 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 79,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 33,700 shares. Synovus Finance reported 10,258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Norinchukin National Bank The owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 22,175 shares. 13,335 are held by Mesirow Finance Invest Mngmt. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 581,988 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 13,285 shares. Prns Group Holdings Ag owns 379,482 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares to 49,705 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.