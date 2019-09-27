Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $114.65 Formed Wedge; Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $120.38 target or 5.00% above today’s $114.65 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $13.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 612,071 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc analyzed 24,718 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $158.28 million value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.62 million shares traded or 34.82% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust holds 0.61% or 118,496 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 45,779 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Hendley And holds 67,423 shares or 4.41% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heathbridge Cap Management Ltd, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 213,600 shares. Scott And Selber holds 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 17,037 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 32,775 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 82,181 shares. Farmers Bancorp has 19,320 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. 10 reported 35,120 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 0.16% stake. Moreover, Country Trust Bancorporation has 3.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 651,381 shares. Richard C Young And Co holds 65,841 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Cognios Lc holds 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,021 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 19.14% above currents $131.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $168 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6.

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 102,744 shares to 259,971 valued at $94.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 1,650 shares and now owns 13,935 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37M for 62.31 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 10,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 18,454 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The Tennessee-based Patten Gru Inc has invested 0.19% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lazard Asset Ltd Com holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru Co invested in 4,420 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 8,705 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Company invested in 1.53M shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 676 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 12,329 shares. Sit Investment Inc holds 2,375 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.03% or 16,483 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 16,297 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 4.38% above currents $114.65 stock price. Atmos Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10900 target in Friday, August 16 report.