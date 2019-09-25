Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $114.58 Formed Wedge; Haemonetics Has 0.83 Sentiment

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $119.16 target or 4.00% above today’s $114.58 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $13.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 132,165 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 98 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 118 decreased and sold their positions in Haemonetics Corp. The funds in our database now have: 48.38 million shares, down from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 82 Increased: 57 New Position: 41.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 62.27 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 5,258 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Automobile Association accumulated 38,184 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bartlett & Limited holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc holds 0.38% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 5,258 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,623 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 12,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 1,307 shares. Hm Payson Co has 1,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Veritable L P holds 0.01% or 3,560 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 0.27% stake. American Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 5,650 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 731,950 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 4.44% above currents $114.58 stock price. Atmos Energy had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05 million for 44.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 350,190 shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 880,219 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 1.96 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 133,700 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 135.68 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.