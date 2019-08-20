Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $110.88 Formed Wedge; Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group has $5500 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 95.87% above currents $15.74 stock price. Mistras Group had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MG in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. See Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $20 New Target: $16.5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $118.64 target or 7.00% above today’s $110.88 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $13.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 610,480 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 562,317 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 43,258 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.74% or 9,885 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 42,193 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 200,879 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 11,139 were reported by Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Incorporated. Shell Asset Management Co stated it has 7,790 shares. Bokf Na has 9,169 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 455,086 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% or 50,634 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cls Investments Limited Co invested in 36 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 5,869 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 2.81% above currents $110.88 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 84,539 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $810,483 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $278,540 was bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS. The insider Stamatakis Manuel N. bought $70,200. 3,546 shares were bought by Wolk Jonathan H, worth $48,731 on Wednesday, June 5.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $451.66 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Mistras Group, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.59% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 26,531 shares. Citadel Advsr accumulated 85,124 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 391,923 shares. Natl Serv Wi holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 38,033 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 11,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 99,942 shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 29,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 11,866 shares or 0% of the stock. Inc invested in 0% or 11,165 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 105,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & stated it has 384,278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 51,100 shares.