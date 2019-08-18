Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $110.44 Formed Wedge; YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (YAMHF) Shorts Increased By 37.03%

YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) had an increase of 37.03% in short interest. YAMHF’s SI was 985,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.03% from 719,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4928 days are for YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s short sellers to cover YAMHF’s short positions. It closed at $16.02 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $115.96 target or 5.00% above today’s $110.44 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $13.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

More news for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “10 Stocks to Short as China Hits Back – Investorplace.com” on April 13, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Buy Brembo If You Want Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 30, 2016 is yet another important article.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 6.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 3.22% above currents $110.44 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Eagle Global Advisors Llc accumulated 2,300 shares. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3,050 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 14,725 shares. Hodges Capital accumulated 3,617 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 10,894 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 22,445 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 263 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 100,182 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Huntington National Bank invested in 1,500 shares. Kwmg Limited stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).