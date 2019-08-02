Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $110.04 Formed Wedge; Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Sentiment Is 4.73

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $117.74 target or 7.00% above today’s $110.04 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $12.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 767,384 shares traded or 9.37% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 71 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold holdings in Revance Therapeutics. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 79.68 million shares, up from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Revance Therapeutics in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 48 New Position: 23.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for 254,581 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 145,154 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 3.41 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.47% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 193,181 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 265,761 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) has declined 55.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 lnjectable; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 29/05/2018 – Revance Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience lndications in Development; 29/05/2018 – Revance: Management, Existing Finance Team to Assume Duties on Interim Basis; 15/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE 24-WEEK DURATION OF EFFECT RESULTS FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS CLINICAL PRACTICE; 26/03/2018 – Revance to Host Investor Day on April 19, 2018

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $552.72 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.87 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

