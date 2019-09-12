Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $109.57 Formed Wedge; Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (FN) SI Decreased By 12.06%

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $115.05 target or 5.00% above today’s $109.57 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $12.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 982,342 shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN) had a decrease of 12.06% in short interest. FN’s SI was 1.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.06% from 1.41M shares previously. With 420,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN)’s short sellers to cover FN’s short positions. The SI to Fabrinet Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.43%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 279,658 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Fabrinet shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 34.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 33.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clough L P has 0.8% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Scout Invs Incorporated holds 150,990 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 79 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 391,146 shares. 190,659 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 30,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.01% or 567,309 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 78,060 shares stake. Assetmark reported 24 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 16,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 97,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 57,136 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,283 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Fabrinet Ordinary Shares (NYSE:FN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fabrinet Ordinary Shares has $6800 highest and $5700 lowest target. $59.67’s average target is 7.75% above currents $55.38 stock price. Fabrinet Ordinary Shares had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 20. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The stock of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Bartlett Communications Lc has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Co has 5,410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 676 shares. Boston Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,802 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 198,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Assetmark has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Scout Invs has 1.38% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 676,538 shares. Coldstream Capital Management, a Washington-based fund reported 9,910 shares. 96,005 are owned by Citigroup. Eqis Cap holds 0.03% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Limited owns 2.91M shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Com holds 103,115 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory L P invested in 0.34% or 9,248 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, New York-based fund reported 99,169 shares.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 59.55 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 4.04% above currents $109.57 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.