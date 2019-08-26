Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $108.63 Formed Wedge; Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Its Century Alum Co (CENX) Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased Century Alum Co (CENX) stake by 38.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc acquired 52,818 shares as Century Alum Co (CENX)’s stock declined 9.22%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 189,428 shares with $1.68M value, up from 136,610 last quarter. Century Alum Co now has $487.14M valuation. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 1.32M shares traded or 2.38% up from the average. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $115.15 target or 6.00% above today’s $108.63 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $12.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 570,764 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Century Aluminum (CENX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Century (CENX) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Fts International Inc stake by 170,957 shares to 156,408 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alcoa Corp stake by 37,678 shares and now owns 195,617 shares. Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) was reduced too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Michelmore Andrew G, worth $28,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 11,598 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 40,975 shares. 16,400 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 3.98 million shares. 78,271 were accumulated by Prudential. Cibc World Markets invested in 1.39M shares. 2,217 are held by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 11,091 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 16,660 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 19,006 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 442,695 shares. 308,195 were reported by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability stated it has 206,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings.