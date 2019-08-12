Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $108.56 Formed Wedge; Cerner (CERN) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $115.07 target or 6.00% above today’s $108.56 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $12.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 581,858 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 25. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Monday, July 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10. See Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $111 lowest target. $115's average target is 5.93% above currents $108.56 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York holds 89,496 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,463 shares. Coldstream Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 10,119 shares. Hennessy Inc owns 455,086 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Rockland Trust Communication has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 1,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest Services owns 5,835 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 51,259 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 562,317 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,500 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability owns 2,044 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 18,103 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 717,361 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J bought $608,130 worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.74 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 39.45 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Cerner Corporation shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fil Ltd stated it has 171,568 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd accumulated 441,617 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 285,426 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Reinhart Prtnrs invested in 304,317 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc holds 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 249,775 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp invested in 0.07% or 776,439 shares. Leavell Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 9,635 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0.05% or 1.50 million shares. 240 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 190,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 514,303 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. L And S Advisors has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).