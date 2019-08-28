Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $108.04 Formed Wedge; Franklin Universal Trust Has 1.8 Sentiment

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $117.76 target or 9.00% above today’s $108.04 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $12.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 932,360 shares traded or 43.40% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Franklin Universal Trust (FT) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 18 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold stock positions in Franklin Universal Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.14 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Franklin Universal Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 91,803 shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Franklin Universal Trust (FT) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution NYSE:FT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Ft.com with their article: “Uber shares skid 7% to fresh all-time low – Financial Times” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “Juvenescence raises another $100m to invest in longevity – Financial Times” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust for 45,577 shares. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owns 158,072 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 15,000 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 104,230 shares.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $184.89 million. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 9,700 shares. Field Main Natl Bank invested 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,835 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,227 shares. Virtu Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,841 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 16,676 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.06% stake. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 152,330 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Division invested in 0.06% or 19,582 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 686,546 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 14.51 million shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset holds 0.42% or 960,234 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 5.52% above currents $108.04 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.