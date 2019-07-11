Atmos Energy (ATO) Is At $106.81 Formed Wedge; ALMIRALL SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (LBTSF) Shorts Raised By 11.92%

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) formed wedge up with $114.29 target or 7.00% above today’s $106.81 share price. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has $12.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 416,535 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

ALMIRALL SA ORDINARY SHARES SPAIN (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) had an increase of 11.92% in short interest. LBTSF’s SI was 228,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.92% from 203,800 shares previously. It closed at $17.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Almirall, S.A., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, and sells medicines and medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, psoriasis, eczema, and skin infections, as well as for multiple sclerosis; respiratory; nervous system; and other therapeutic areas. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s strategic brands include ACTIKERALL, BALNEUM, SATIVEX, SOLARAZE, and DECODERM.

