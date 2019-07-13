Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding Maintained by Amarillo National Bank; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Market Valuation Declined While Choate Investment Advisors Lowered by $622,995 Its Holding

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 35.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 15,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 43,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 4.30M shares traded or 78.11% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 18/04/2018 – GSK: TRELEGY ELLIPTA MET SUPERIORITY ON MAIN GOAL; 30/03/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: O’Neill Properties to close soon on $50M+ deal for GSK property; 18/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Hal Barron poaches Genentech’s top cancer drug dealmaker for his new R&D team $GSK; 16/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance said last week Shingrix was available at most of its Walgreens and Duane Reade stores. Starting Thursday, it also became available at Walgreens Healthcare Clinics; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GSK’S 72.5% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOTH COS AGREED TO A TRANSITION PERIOD DURING WHICH GSK WILL CONTINUE TO CONDUCT CERTAIN ACTIVITIES THROUGH TO END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Continues to Expect 80P Dividend for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 58,553 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 337 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk holds 158,818 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 44,206 shares. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 815 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Co reported 1,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset stated it has 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hartford Inv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 27,154 shares stake. Whittier Tru reported 41,703 shares. Virtu Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 3.35M shares. Andra Ap reported 0.2% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd invested in 24,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares to 28,197 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,639 shares to 122,571 shares, valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).