Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding Held by Sfmg Llc; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Upped Carnival (CCL) Holding by $1.22 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 3.66 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.06. About 353,618 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares to 51,224 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,181 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 30,700 shares to 285,138 shares, valued at $36.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,341 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Slashes Carnival Price Target Amid Weakness In Continental Europe – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Carnival, Generac, Lyft, Six Flags, Square, Tecnoglass, Yum Brands, Western Digital, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 01, 2019.