Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding Has Upped by Amarillo National Bank; Chase Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) as Share Price Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 12,180 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, down from 17,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 695,902 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 120,208 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests, Massachusetts-based fund reported 199,083 shares. Axiom Intll Invsts Lc De has 73,825 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). 30 are held by Cornerstone. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 11,000 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Glenmede Na holds 552,408 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 68,308 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 69,202 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 154 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 89,907 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 15,466 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr accumulated 20,609 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24 million for 15.80 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares to 28,197 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).