Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding Has Boosted by Amarillo National Bank; Coe Capital Management Increases Position in Humana (HUM)

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 154.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 4,254 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 1,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 609,396 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Humana at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – ACQUISITION OF FPG IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON HUMANA’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Group Inc has 0.06% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 62,487 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 0.1% or 47,800 shares. Tealwood Asset holds 6,008 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd reported 945 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,955 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.06% or 29,640 shares. Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd owns 8,800 shares. South Carolina-based Ccm Investment Advisers Lc has invested 1.95% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Advisory Services Ntwk, Georgia-based fund reported 27 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Company invested 0.19% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,665 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.09% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.24% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com invested in 4,497 shares.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares to 26,445 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,366 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

