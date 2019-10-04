Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Sfmg Lifted Position by $8.15 Million; Lazard Asset Management Position in T Rowe Price Gr (TROW) Increased as Shares Rose

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.39. About 158,973 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Gr (TROW) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 23,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 12,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Gr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 342,893 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price Closes International Discovery Fund To New Investors; 11/04/2018 – T Rowe Price March Month-End Assets $1.01 Trillion; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 13/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Launches Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund; 07/03/2018 – BAILLIE GIFFORD, T. ROWE PRICE SUPPORT TESLA AWARD TO CEO MUSK; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video)

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.92 million shares to 5.99M shares, valued at $236.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) by 59,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,343 shares, and cut its stake in Unumprovident (NYSE:UNM).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell And reported 12,044 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 5,590 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 24,355 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company has invested 0.31% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). New York-based Park Avenue Securities Lc has invested 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 78,638 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Inc reported 3,956 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 68,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 4,932 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Moreover, Natixis has 0.05% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 59,880 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 24,157 shares stake. Chem Bank & Trust holds 9,011 shares. 3,174 are owned by Advisory Rech.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas has 448 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 112,804 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason owns 9,850 shares. Adage Partners Gp Ltd owns 142,989 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Communication Il has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fil Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 218,964 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 17,529 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte reported 191,564 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 0.04% or 23,750 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 294,919 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 22,561 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.