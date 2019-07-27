Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Holding in Conocophillips (COP)

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 788,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.56M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.07 million, up from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.59 million shares traded or 4.68% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 78.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 9,170 shares as the company's stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 11,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: "2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research" published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com" on July 03, 2019.

