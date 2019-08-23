Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Position by $2.53 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Merck & Company (New) (MRK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Park National Has Decreased Its Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.2. About 470,540 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc (New) (MRK) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 43,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 370,491 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 413,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Merck & Company Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.72. About 5.69 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 20/04/2018 – Merck & Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Weiss Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 2,080 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com owns 10,200 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc New York reported 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 484,184 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). De Burlo Gru Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.69% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Td Asset accumulated 138,639 shares. Archford Strategies Llc invested in 126 shares. 19,460 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,499 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 117,833 shares in its portfolio. Intl has 44,983 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited reported 91,018 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 50,000 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

