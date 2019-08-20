Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Amarillo National Bank Upped Position by $564,774 as Share Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Allstate Has Cut Its Position

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 361,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, down from 365,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 610,480 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cambiar Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 12,783 were accumulated by Hl Financial Ltd Company. Cibc Asset reported 0.01% stake. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 4,367 shares. Btim has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.32% or 3,515 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.06% stake. 48,731 were reported by Royal London Asset. 50,873 are owned by Echo Street Limited Liability Company. 6,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 419 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt has 3,669 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,260 shares. Cambridge Tru Com invested in 3,521 shares.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 1,467 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATO: Bringing The Heat This Winter – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple And Microsoft: The Weirdness Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.