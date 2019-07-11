Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Amarillo National Bank Lifted Its Stake by $564,774 as Market Value Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Its Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 344,443 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 83,288 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 12,783 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.27% or 65,006 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated owns 16,935 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 65,579 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Old National Commercial Bank In invested in 3,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 14.51 million shares in its portfolio. Tributary Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 318,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 39,362 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 675 are owned by Proffitt Goodson. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,443 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 362,457 shares. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares to 69,990 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,613 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms India Investment (IIF) by 45,488 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $62.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income F (JDD) by 42,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,053 shares, and cut its stake in Tortoise Midsteram Energy Fund Inc (NTG).

Another recent and important Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018.