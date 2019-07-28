Atlassian Plc (TEAM) Reaches $146.04 52-Week High; Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position

The stock of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high and has $153.34 target or 5.00% above today’s $146.04 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $35.21 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $153.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.76 billion more. The stock increased 8.57% or $11.53 during the last trading session, reaching $146.04. About 4.42 million shares traded or 206.84% up from the average. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 101.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TEAM News: 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Net Income About 12c/Share on Non-IFRS Basis; 21/03/2018 CloudShare Announces Hands-On, lnstructor-Led, Virtual Training Solution for SaaS Applications; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN 3Q REV. $223.7M, EST. $218.8M; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN 3Q NON-IFRS EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Rev $232M-$234M; 25/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN CORP – ISSUER HAS GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian: Scott Farquhar Remains on the Board; 25/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN CORP PLC SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $750 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Names Sasan Goodarzi to the Board; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian 3Q Loss/Shr 6c

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.72 million shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 9.42M shares with $275.97 million value, down from 11.14 million last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $20.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million

Among 3 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) stake by 380,735 shares to 7.39M valued at $84.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 34,821 shares and now owns 691,848 shares. Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) was raised too.

