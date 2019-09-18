Atlassian Plc (TEAM) EPS Estimated At $0.03; Federated Investors Has Lifted By $4.01 Million Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake

Analysts expect Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. TEAM’s profit would be $7.26M giving it 1113.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s analysts see -125.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 1.21M shares traded. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 97.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TEAM News: 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees FY18 Rev $862M-$864M; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees FY18 Net Income About 47c-48c/Share on Non-IFRS Basis; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Rev $232M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Names Sasan Goodarzi to the Board; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN 3Q REV. $223.7M, EST. $218.8M; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Net Income About 12c/Share on Non-IFRS Basis; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN SEES FY NON-IFRS EPS 47C TO 48C, EST. 48C; 21/03/2018 CloudShare Announces Hands-On, lnstructor-Led, Virtual Training Solution for SaaS Applications; 27/04/2018 – The company’s competitors include Atlassian, which went public in 2015

Federated Investors Inc increased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 3196.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 154,098 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 158,919 shares with $4.23M value, up from 4,821 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 972,694 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.32 billion. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

Among 7 analysts covering Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Atlassian Corporation has $15000 highest and $120 lowest target. $140’s average target is 4.82% above currents $133.56 stock price. Atlassian Corporation had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) on Thursday, May 9 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. The stock of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 13 with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) stake by 27,635 shares to 10,661 valued at $133,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 9,390 shares and now owns 6.31 million shares. Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) was reduced too.

