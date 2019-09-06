Atlassian Plc (TEAM) At $133.34 Forms Top; Garrison Capital Has 1.44 Sentiment

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) formed multiple top with $140.01 target or 5.00% above today’s $133.34 share price. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has $32.27B valuation. The stock increased 2.70% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.34. About 2.17M shares traded or 72.90% up from the average. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 97.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TEAM News: 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN CORP PLC TEAM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.48, REV VIEW $857.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Names Sasan Goodarzi to the Board; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN 3Q REV. $223.7M, EST. $218.8M; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN 3Q NON-IFRS EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 25/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN CORP – ISSUER HAS GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Rev $232M-$234M; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN TO USE PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL, OTHER; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian 3Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian: Scott Farquhar Remains on the Board

Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 9 decreased and sold their stakes in Garrison Capital Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.66 million shares, down from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Garrison Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. TEAM’s profit will be $7.26 million for 1111.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Atlassian Corporation Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Atlassian Corporation has $15000 highest and $120 lowest target. $140’s average target is 4.99% above currents $133.34 stock price. Atlassian Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14200 target in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Mizuho. The stock of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight”.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 82,603 shares traded or 201.31% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $315,269 activity.

Analysts await Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. GARS’s profit will be $3.69M for 7.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Garrison Capital Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : TDW, GARS – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Garrison Capital Inc.’s (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Caxton Corp holds 8.16% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. for 1.23 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 92,456 shares. The Illinois-based Drw Securities Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 273,355 shares.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $111.22 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.