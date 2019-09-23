Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 126 27.37 N/A -1.80 0.00 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.31 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atlassian Corporation Plc and WidePoint Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -2.5% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Atlassian Corporation Plc is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WidePoint Corporation’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor WidePoint Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. WidePoint Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atlassian Corporation Plc and WidePoint Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s upside potential currently stands at 2.29% and an $140 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of WidePoint Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.2% of WidePoint Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% WidePoint Corporation 4.05% -0.79% -5.2% -0.47% -23% 2.3%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc has stronger performance than WidePoint Corporation

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.