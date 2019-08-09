Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

Both Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 118 30.80 N/A -1.80 0.00 Unisys Corporation 11 0.18 N/A 0.15 80.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atlassian Corporation Plc and Unisys Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Atlassian Corporation Plc is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Unisys Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc. Its rival Unisys Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Unisys Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Unisys Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Unisys Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s downside potential is -3.53% at a $140 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares and 0% of Unisys Corporation shares. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s share owned by insiders are 1.11%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Unisys Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Unisys Corporation.

Summary

Unisys Corporation beats Atlassian Corporation Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.