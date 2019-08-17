Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Both Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 120 28.40 N/A -1.80 0.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.33 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atlassian Corporation Plc and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atlassian Corporation Plc and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51%

Volatility & Risk

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, AMERI Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Atlassian Corporation Plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlassian Corporation Plc and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.80% for Atlassian Corporation Plc with consensus target price of $140.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atlassian Corporation Plc and AMERI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of AMERI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Atlassian Corporation Plc beats AMERI Holdings Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.