Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) Comparing side by side

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 123 26.76 N/A -1.80 0.00 Virtusa Corporation 47 0.86 N/A 0.34 130.64

Table 1 demonstrates Atlassian Corporation Plc and Virtusa Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atlassian Corporation Plc and Virtusa Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Virtusa Corporation on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Virtusa Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Virtusa Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$140 is Atlassian Corporation Plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 4.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares and 90.4% of Virtusa Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Virtusa Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Virtusa Corporation -0.58% 0.2% -18.79% -7.46% -13.96% 4.91%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtusa Corporation.

Summary

Virtusa Corporation beats Atlassian Corporation Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.