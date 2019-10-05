Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 133 5.16 117.00M -1.80 0.00 Switch Inc. 16 4.13 40.87M 0.08 171.77

Table 1 demonstrates Atlassian Corporation Plc and Switch Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atlassian Corporation Plc and Switch Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 88,049,367.85% -91.3% -22.9% Switch Inc. 255,917,345.02% 3% 0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Switch Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Switch Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Switch Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 6 2.75 Switch Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average price target is $142.75, while its potential upside is 8.25%. Competitively the average price target of Switch Inc. is $17, which is potential 7.94% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Atlassian Corporation Plc seems more appealing than Switch Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlassian Corporation Plc and Switch Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 62.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of Switch Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc has weaker performance than Switch Inc.

Summary

Switch Inc. beats Atlassian Corporation Plc on 9 of the 13 factors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.