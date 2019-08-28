Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 123 28.52 N/A -1.80 0.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.30 N/A 0.23 45.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian Corporation Plc is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Issuer Direct Corporation’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atlassian Corporation Plc. Its rival Issuer Direct Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Issuer Direct Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Issuer Direct Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$140 is Atlassian Corporation Plc’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares and 35.1% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares. 1.11% are Atlassian Corporation Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.27% are Issuer Direct Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc has 57.47% stronger performance while Issuer Direct Corporation has -7.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Issuer Direct Corporation beats Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.