Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services businesses, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 113 29.61 N/A -1.80 0.00 Accenture plc 169 3.02 N/A 6.94 25.29

Table 1 demonstrates Atlassian Corporation Plc and Accenture plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -54.4% -16.1% Accenture plc 0.00% 38.7% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Accenture plc has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Accenture plc which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Atlassian Corporation Plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Accenture plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc and Accenture plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 4 2.67 Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75

The average price target of Atlassian Corporation Plc is $132, with potential downside of -5.24%. On the other hand, Accenture plc’s potential downside is -1.58% and its average price target is $192.13. The data provided earlier shows that Accenture plc appears more favorable than Atlassian Corporation Plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlassian Corporation Plc and Accenture plc are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 72.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Accenture plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 7.6% 10.16% 19.79% 72.03% 101.79% 41.69% Accenture plc 0.91% -2.18% 10.99% 6.21% 12.75% 24.39%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc has stronger performance than Accenture plc

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Accenture plc beats Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.