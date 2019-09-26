Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

This is a contrast between Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|1
|0.02
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|14
|0.77
|N/A
|0.03
|377.67
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0.3%
|0.1%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.92 beta means Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 15.77% and its average target price is $16.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares. About 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-16.62%
|-41.67%
|-57.58%
|-95.34%
|-95.1%
|-94.81%
|United Insurance Holdings Corp.
|-7.28%
|-22.29%
|-27.7%
|-29.54%
|-44.95%
|-31.83%
For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. was more bearish than United Insurance Holdings Corp.
Summary
United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
