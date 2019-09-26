Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

This is a contrast between Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.77 N/A 0.03 377.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and United Insurance Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 15.77% and its average target price is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares. About 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 6.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. was more bearish than United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Summary

United Insurance Holdings Corp. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.