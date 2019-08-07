Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.52 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 16.52% are Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Protective Insurance Corporation has 56.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has weaker performance than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Protective Insurance Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.