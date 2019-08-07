Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|3
|0.02
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|18
|0.52
|N/A
|-2.13
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 16.52% are Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Protective Insurance Corporation has 56.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-16.62%
|-41.67%
|-57.58%
|-95.34%
|-95.1%
|-94.81%
|Protective Insurance Corporation
|-1.51%
|-10.16%
|-16.15%
|-24.13%
|-28.97%
|-3.82%
For the past year Protective Insurance Corporation has weaker performance than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
Protective Insurance Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
