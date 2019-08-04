Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Table 2 has Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has -0.21 beta which makes it 121.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The shares of both Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.3% and 39.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has 11.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has weaker performance than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.